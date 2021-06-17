play
Euro 2020: England v Scotland - but which country made these spectacular inventions?

Last updated at 17:23
england-and-scotland-footballs.Getty Images

England and Scotland have a rich history going back centuries - and we don't just mean in football!

On the pitch, the neighbouring nations first met in a football match in November 1872 and have now played each other 114 times. It's the oldest rivalry in international football.

Scotland have won 41 times, England 48, and there's been 25 draws - who will win the 115th encounter?

But, there's much more to these two nations than football! The England Scotland rivalry got us thinking about some of the accomplishments of both countries.

To mark the occasion, we've put together some cool facts celebrating the achievements of both of them.

Over the years clever Scots and talented English people have invented some pretty amazing things - But do you know who did what?

Take our quiz to find out and let us know how you got on in the comments!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

