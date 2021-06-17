Radio 1’s Jaguar and Future 1000 get young women into music

Future 1000 is a new national training programme all about getting more young women into the music industry through DJ skills.

Led by BBC Radio 1 DJ, Jaguar, the free scheme wants to change the gender balance of the music industry by giving 1,000 girls and gender minorities free training to help them in a music career.

Jaguar is passionate about the programme which consists of a 12-week online course that doesn’t require any equipment or existing skills.

The scheme will also offer some schools music equipment!

We sent Shanequa to meet Jaguar to find out more!