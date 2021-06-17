Radio 1: Future 1000 scheme to help train more female DJs

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Radio 1’s Jaguar is leading the Future 1000 training scheme to get more young women into music

Ever fancied being a DJ?

BBC Radio 1 DJ, Jaguar, is leading a new training scheme aimed at making music education more accessible and getting more young women into DJing.

Those behind the free scheme, which is called Future 1000, want to improve the gender balance of the music industry by giving 1,000 girls and gender minorities free training to help them in a music career.

The 12-week online course doesn’t require any equipment or existing skills, and the scheme will also offer some schools music equipment.

Shanequa went to meet Jaguar to find out more Future 1000 and get a DJ lesson!

WATCH: Jaguar shows Shanequa some DJ skills!

The training is open to all UK students aged 12-18 who identify as female, trans or non-binary.

Students can sign themselves up or a teacher can nominate them.