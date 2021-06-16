Meet the signing sheepdog, Peggy!

RSPCA This is nine-year-old Peggy

Have you ever met a dog who can use sign language to communicate?

Well, meet Peggy the deaf Border collie who can do just that!

Peggy was given to the RSPCA to retire after she went deaf and could no longer work, however, the RSPCA had other plans for her and soon had her back in the field and herding sheep.

They taught her to use body language as a tool of communication and now Peggy is back doing what she loves, rounding up sheep.

How do you teach a dog sign language?

RSPCA Peggy joined training classes with puppy pals Sid and Nora

Peggy was given to the RSPCA when her owner could no longer communicate with her.

However, an animal welfare officer, Chloe Shorten and her husband, who is a shepherd weren't ready to let her retire just yet.

They decided they would try and teach Peggy how to herd sheep using body or sign language as a tool of communication.

Working together they came up with hand signals for common herding terms such as "come-by" and "steady".

RSPCA This is Peggy with Charlotte practicing "come here"

Peggy joined in some classes with a trainer and dog pals, Sid and Nora.

In those classes she learnt the hand signals for "good girl" and "stop".

Good girl is a thumbs up and stop is a flat outstretched palm.

RSPCA Here Peggy is being told "good girl"

Why did Charlotte teach Peggy sign language?

RSPCA Peggy learning "stay"

It's not clear how Peggy became deaf, her ears show no signs of infection, lumps or obvious signs.

However Charlotte says she fell in love with Peggy right from the start and knew she wanted to be out herding sheep.

Charlotte said: "We knew she wanted to be working so we started the long process of teaching her how to herd and work with a shepherd without relying on voice commands. It's amazing to see her with this new lease of life. She's proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks."

Charlotte explained that it can be difficult to get a deaf dogs attention as you have to wave and sometimes it takes a few times before the dog notices you, she also said they have put a special collar on Peggy that has a GPS tracker in it, to stop her getting lost in the fields.

Have you ever herd something so amazing? Let us know what you think about Peggy and her new tricks in the comments below