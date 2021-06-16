Wildlife: Egyptian vulture seen in UK for first time in 150 years
Experts are checking to see if the visiting bird is a wild creature and to confirm the sighting
An Egyptian vulture has been seen in the UK for the first time in what is believed to be more than 150 years. Described as a "once-in-a-century" sighting, it is thought it may have come to the Isles of Scilly from Northern France. The bird was first spotted at Peninnis Head on St Mary's, then photographed in a tree in Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.
The sighting is expected to draw birdwatchers to the islands. There have been two official sightings recorded in the UK - one in Somerset in 1825 and another in Essex in 1868. If the "incredibly rare" sighting is confirmed to be a wild bird, it would be the first since 1868, say experts.
The Egyptian vulture (Neophron percnopterus) is a famous and ancient bird. It has even been featured in Egyptian hieroglyphs - like this one at the at Temple of Edfu in Egypt - and is one of the only birds of prey known to use tools when hunting.
Egyptian vultures can be found in parts of southern Spain and northern France, where this photo of one was taken. The bird of prey is in decline worldwide, making the UK sighting even rarer. Experts think the bird may have got lost which is why it's headed so far north.
The identification of the species will be done by the British Birds Rarities Committee, and then passed to the British Ornithologists Union Records Committee to be verified or not as a true wild bird sighting.