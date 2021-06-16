play
Nasa: Moon traveller needs a name, can you help?

Last updated at 08:49
two Nasa mannequins on a nasa space shipNASA
Nasa has used dummies to test streeses and strains during space flight many times before

Nasa is heading for the moon, and the scientists running the mission need your help.

The Artemis I mission will be an unmanned trip around the moon to help test the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft.

But when Nasa says unmanned, they don't mean un-Moonikined.

That's right, Nasa are sending a manikin, or in this case, Moonikin, on the ship to see how a human body will cope with the strains of being fired into space.

Blast off: This Solid Rocket Booster will be used in a mission to the Moon in 2024

Nasa explains: "The manikin on Artemis I will be equipped with two radiation sensors, and sensors in the seat - one under the headrest and another behind the seat - to record acceleration and vibration throughout the mission as Orion travels around the Moon and back to Earth.

"Data from these and other sensors inside the spacecraft will help NASA understand how to best protect crew members for Artemis II and beyond."

One small step for Moonikin kind
An-artist's-concept-of-OSIRIS-REx probe.NASA
An artist's concept of the ARTEMIS spacecraft in orbit around the Moon.

That all sounds like important work, but you can't ask a manikin to do all those jobs and not even give it a name!

So, Nasa has come up with a competition to pick a name for this brave, inanimate, space explorer.

But before you get carried away you can't vote for Steve Rodgers, Carol Danvers or even Martin Dougan!

And you especially can't call it Moony McMoonface. The names in the running are:

Nasa has decided to run a 'bracket competition' to decide the name - that means it is like an FA Cup-style knock out competition.

Nasa Moonikin name bracketNASA
Who else is going?

The main Moonikin is a male-based model that has previously been used in other tests of the Orion.

The model will be accompanied by two other replicas of human bodies, called phantoms, which recreate human bones and tissue and female organs.

These have already been named, Zohar and Helga, and are being leant to the mission by the Israeli Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center.

Your Comments

  • I think they should call it ACE or DELOS! It's pretty cool that they're sending a manikin -sorry, a Moonikin- into space!

