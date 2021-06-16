Israel launches strikes on Gaza following ‘fire balloons’ release

AFP

Israel says it has carried out air strikes in Gaza. It is the first major incident since 11 days of fighting in May.

On Friday 21st May a ceasefire was called meaning both sides agreed to stop fighting.

Officials in Israel say the rockets were fired at military targets after balloons carrying fire-starting material were launched.

Israeli fire brigades say the balloons launched from Gaza caused 20 fires in communities in southern Israel.

The incident followed a march by pro-Israel Jewish nationalists through the disputed area known as East Jerusalem.

Getty Images Incendiary balloons are commonly used by militants (image from 15 June)

What do we know about the attacks?

Israeli forces say they hit military compounds were "terrorist activity" took place. They also warned that they were "prepared" to carry out more strikes if they thought more "terror acts" were carried out from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said on social media that they would continue to pursue their "brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites" in Jerusalem.

Reuters The new Israeli coalition government is led by Mr Bennett (front row, on the left)

First exchange since new Israeli government formed

On Sunday, Israel's politicians voted in a new government, which meant Naftali Bennett took over as Prime Minister, ending the 12-year run of Benjamin Netanyahu.

People on both sides of the divide are watching to see how the new government acts towards Palestine, with tensions heightened following the conflict in May.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Israel-Gaza conflict: Children on both sides reflect on life there

The fighting last month followed weeks of growing Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem.

There were clashes at a holy site, which is important to both Muslims and Jews.

Hamas began firing rockets into Israel after warning it to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes from Israel on Gaza targets.

The UN said at least 256 people were killed in Gaza following the strikes, and 13 people were killed in Israel.