Covid-19: Scotland rules 'likely to be extended'

PA Media

Scotland is "likely" to extend the current coronavirus restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister told the Scottish Parliament that she expects them to be pushed back for a further three weeks from 28 June.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to "buy ourselves sufficient time" to allow the vaccination programme to continue its work.

A three-week delay would allow more people to receive a second coronavirus vaccine amid concerns about rising cases of the Delta variant, she added.

PA Media Supporters have been allowed to gather in a Fan Zone in Glasgow to watch Euro 2020 matches

Ms Sturgeon's statement came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that plans to lift restrictions in England would be delayed by four weeks until 19 July.

She also said she did not want to "commit to firm dates" for easing restrictions in the face of an "unpredictable virus".

A decision on what level each area of Scotland will be in will not take place until next week, but Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday that "I think it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level" as planned.

She also said that a review of social distancing rules would come out next week, along with a report on what life could look like once Scotland moves beyond level zero.