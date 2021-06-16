E3 2021: What happened in the Nintendo Direct? BOTW 2 and Mario

Nintendo

New games, updates and more revealed in Nintendo's special E3 presentation.

E3 might have come to an end now, but before it finished, Nintendo shared a bunch of exciting new gaming updates in their presentation.

Although some fans were a little disappointed there were no updates on Animal Crossing, Pokémon or Splatoon 3, they were treated to a release date and a sneak peek at Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and a host of new Mario games.

Take a look below to find out more...

Zelda - BOTW 2, and a new gaming device

Nintendo

It's the 35th anniversary of the Zelda games this year, and Nintendo gave fans a bunch of new updates in their E3 presentation.

The big news of the night came in the form of a sneak peek at the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.

From the teaser trailer, fans could see that Link has gained some kind of new robotic arm, as well as new outfits and powers like the ability to move through rocks as a drop of water!

Zelda Producer Eiji Aonuma shared that they were aiming to release the new game sometime in 2022.

Nintendo

As well as that, Nintendo announced that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, would be getting two new expansion passes: Pulse of the Ancients, out on 18 June, and Guardian of Remembrance, out in November.

A surprise announcement came in the form of a mini gaming device, called the Zelda Game & Watch.

It will feature three original Zelda games, as well as a few other special features.

Mario - parties, collabs and Wario?!

Nintendo It'sa me... Wario?!

It wouldn't be a Nintendo announcement without everyone's favourite plumber Mario!

If you're a fan of board games, then this new one might be for you... Nintendo announced that a new version of the virtual board game Mario Party was on its way.

Mario Party Superstars features five boards to play on, including Peach's birthday cake and Space Land.

But, it wasn't all about the red-hatted hero, Mario's nemesis Wario also got a new game, in the form of WarioWare: Get it Together! - which features lots of different mini games.

Nintendo also shared that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, - which was announced in Ubisoft's presentation a few days earlier - will be coming to the Switch console, along with Mario Golf: Super Rush.

What else?...

Nintendo Join Groot and Rocket Racoon on an intergalactic adventure

Although fans were a little disappointed there was no Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing, Pokémon, or console news, there were plenty of other game updates to whet their appetites.

For fans of robots and stealth, Nintendo revealed a new Metroid game, called Metroid Dread, which is the is the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years!

If you're familiar with taking care of patients in Two Point Hospital, then you'll be pleased to hear that Nintendo announced that Two Point Campus, will be headed to the Switch next year, where players will be taking care of university students.

Avengers fans will be pleased to know that the recently announced Guardians of the Galaxy game will also be headed to the Switch console.