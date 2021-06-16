play
Sports day: We want to know if your sports day is going ahead

Last updated at 06:46
It's nearly the end of summer term which normally means school trips, plays and sports day!

For many of you last year sports day was cancelled because of coronavirus or happened virtually and it looks like the day might be different again.

In England, with some areas of the country having higher coronavirus infection rates, some schools are deciding to have one-class-only sports days.

Scotland published guidance last month saying that only class sports day events will take place and no parents or guardians will be allowed to come and support.

Now NAHT, the union for school leaders, has called for more clarity from the government on what schools can do for sports day.

Tell us in our vote if your sports day is going ahead and let us know more about how you are doing it in the comments below!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary NAHT, said: "Naturally, sports days take a great deal of planning. Potentially, there will be hundreds of children and adults accessing the school site at once... In some cases, the school's facilities, coupled with the current restrictions on social contact, will mean it's not possible to have parents and families on site this term.

"The lack of clear and specific guidance from government on sports days has really not helped the situation, putting school leaders in a [difficult] position. It is essential that the government is clear about what schools can and can't do when it comes to sports days so they can plan accordingly."

The Department of Education, responsible for children's services and education, said: "To confirm, sports days can go ahead.

"In line with the rest of the system of controls, pupils and students must remain in their bubbles, and early years children should remain in their consistent groups as usual. Sports equipment should be regularly cleaned throughout the event."

Well we want to know if your sports day going ahead? If so what will it be like, just your class or the whole school?

Those of you in Scotland how do you feel not having your parents there to cheer you on?

Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

  • I don't really like the running races as although my PE teacher said I was one of the fastest if you don't do well in your race the people who beat me just tease u because then they think they're faster at everything as they beat me in one race

  • I really do not like sports day but I'm quite good at hula hooping!

  • Yes! We are having sports day. I am in Year 7 now and I hate sport, but now I’m at Secondary School, Sports Day is optional, although we still have to compete in an inter house sports day.

  • We had ours about two Fridays ago and what happened in the egg and spoon race was very funny, I was first then I dropped my egg I went to pick it up and another girl tripped over me! She was second last and I was last 😂

  • I think we doing it but just with our class but no parents watching

  • We are doing one but parents can’t watch. We go to a collage with a track and field sports setup. The events we do are: sprinting, long distance, discus, shot put, javelin, long jump and relay.
    My favourite is long distance

  • Who likes sports day?

  • I like running so I prefer doing the sprinting race.

  • Our sports day is today! 😀I’m so excited as I love exercise and my favourite race is sprinting! We play lots of team sport in the morning, e.g - football ⚽️ and then have our races in the afternoon.

  • We are doing sports day but I think it’s just a mini competition between the people in our class, not the whole school like it usually is. Have a nice day!
    🍁Ivy 🍁

  • We have already had ours

  • Yes, but the parents can’t come and watch 😢

  • Idk because I haven’t heard any

  • I do not think my sports day is going ahead because we usually do it in year groups but we can't now because we are in class bubbles.

  • I think we should because LOTS of pepole spend there time sitting around

  • I don't know if this is just me but i hate sports day so much. The pe department is always saying how fun it is and it is the only time of the year where they get some credit. For me, it just feels like a time to worry about being infront of everyone. I hate it!

  • Shot put

