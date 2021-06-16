Sports day: We want to know if your sports day is going ahead

Getty Images

It's nearly the end of summer term which normally means school trips, plays and sports day!

For many of you last year sports day was cancelled because of coronavirus or happened virtually and it looks like the day might be different again.

In England, with some areas of the country having higher coronavirus infection rates, some schools are deciding to have one-class-only sports days.

Scotland published guidance last month saying that only class sports day events will take place and no parents or guardians will be allowed to come and support.

Now NAHT, the union for school leaders, has called for more clarity from the government on what schools can do for sports day.

Tell us in our vote if your sports day is going ahead and let us know more about how you are doing it in the comments below!

Getty Images

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary NAHT, said: "Naturally, sports days take a great deal of planning. Potentially, there will be hundreds of children and adults accessing the school site at once... In some cases, the school's facilities, coupled with the current restrictions on social contact, will mean it's not possible to have parents and families on site this term.

"The lack of clear and specific guidance from government on sports days has really not helped the situation, putting school leaders in a [difficult] position. It is essential that the government is clear about what schools can and can't do when it comes to sports days so they can plan accordingly."

The Department of Education, responsible for children's services and education, said: "To confirm, sports days can go ahead.

"In line with the rest of the system of controls, pupils and students must remain in their bubbles, and early years children should remain in their consistent groups as usual. Sports equipment should be regularly cleaned throughout the event."

Well we want to know if your sports day going ahead? If so what will it be like, just your class or the whole school?

Those of you in Scotland how do you feel not having your parents there to cheer you on?

Let us know in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.