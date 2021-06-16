Scouts launch first-ever money skills badge for Beavers and Cubs

The Scout Association

The Scout Association has launched a new badge to help over 200,000 boys and girls build important money skills for the future.

The Money Skills Activity Badge, developed with the bank HSBC UK, will be available for Beaver and Cub Scouts aged 6 to 10 to earn.

It comes after more than half of children aged 6 to 10 say they don't understand money, according to a 2020 survey by Censuswide.

The new Badge was developed after speaking to young people, parents and the financial educational charity Young Money.

The Scout Association The new Beavers (pictured left) and Cubs (pictured right) Money Skills Activity badges

With contactless, digital and mobile banking growing in popularity, young people are using physical money such as notes and coins less.

This, the Scout Association says, can make it even harder to build their financial confidence.

Research by Money Advice Service also tells us that people develop money-spending habits by the age of 7.

The badge aims to build on the abilities young people already have to boost their confidence in making decisions about money.

The new Money Skills Activity Badge will help young people in developing life-long financial skills in a way that only Scouts can - with Beaver and Cub Scouts building confidence and understanding of money in a fun, hands-on and supportive environment. Amy Butterworth , The Scout Association

The Scout Association

The new Badge will also help Scouts understand how their financial choices affect others as well as support those who struggle with counting and numbers.

This means that those young people who are still getting to grips with maths can still enjoy earning the Money Skills Activity Badge.