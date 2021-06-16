play
FaZe Clan: The first esports team to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine

Last updated at 16:42
faZe-Clan-coverFaZe Nickmercs/Twitter
The cover features members FaZe Nickmercs, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Rug, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Bronny and FaZe K1

Esports team FaZe Clan will be the first ever esports team to be featured on the cover of a famous magazine called Sports Illustrated.

The issue is to be published June 17 2021 and will feature a story around the differences and similarities between online gaming and traditional sports.

FaZe Clan say they have made history as the first team to be featured on the cover but they aren't the first esports figure as Ninja featured on a solo cover in 2018.

Sports Illustrated is an American sports magazine that features stories and pictures of people in the sporting world.

It's a huge deal for the esports team as they are the first team of their kind to be on the cover!

FaZe Nickmercs posted about being on the cover on social media and got over 87 thousand likes.

FaZe Clan are said to have given interviews and spoken about the links between online gaming and traditional sports.

But who are FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan are an online team that take part in organised online gaming competitions and tournaments known as - esports.

The team members featured on the cover include FaZe Nickmercs, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Rug, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Bronny and FaZe K1.

They became popular in the world of gaming and beyond in 2010 and since then have expanded from a Youtube channel to game streaming sites.

They play games like FIFA, Rocket League and Fortnite competitively.

The team as a whole has 56 players and coaches and 54 creators which means there's 110 members of FaZe Clan.

They welcomed their first ever female member, Ewok in 2019.

Ewok joins FaZe Clan as their first female Fortnite pro-gamer

Do you think there are similarities between online gaming and traditional sports? Let us know in the comments.

