Christian Eriksen: The footballer says he is feeling 'fine'

Instagram/@ChrisEriksen8

Footballer Christian Eriksen has updated fans from hospital - thanking them for their support and saying he feels fine.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is recovering in hospital after he collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen posted a selfie on social media and said: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay."

It's very rare for anyone to become seriously ill while playing sport, but lots of people saw what happened to Eriksen on live television. It's not unusual to be upset by what happened and it's also normal to feel fine too. But if you are confused or worried about anything you've seen or heard then you can find advice on the link below. It can also be good to speak about how you're feeling with adults that you trust.

He added that he will be cheering his teammates on when Denmark play their next matches.

Since the game at the weekend lots of footballers and fans have come together to wish him well and a speedy recovery.