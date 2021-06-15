Christian Eriksen: The footballer says he is feeling 'fine'

Footballer Christian Eriksen has updated fans from hospital - thanking them for their support and saying he feels fine.
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is recovering in hospital after he collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.
Eriksen posted a selfie on social media and said: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.
"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay."
He added that he will be cheering his teammates on when Denmark play their next matches.
Since the game at the weekend lots of footballers and fans have come together to wish him well and a speedy recovery.
