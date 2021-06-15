Why is the UK-Australia trade deal important?

Getty Images Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson agreed the terms of the new trade agreement over dinner

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison have agreed on a trade deal between the two countries.

This is the first trade deal to be negotiated from scratch since the UK left the European Union, which you've probably heard people calling Brexit.

It is seen as an important step towards the UK joining a wider Asia-Pacific free-trade deal. A current Asia-Pacific trade deal (that doesn't currently include the UK) involves countries like Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico and Canada. That could mean more trade with countries Japan.

But, what is a trade deal? We've got it covered below.

What is a trade deal?

A trade deal is a set of rules agreed between two or more countries on how they buy and sell goods and services to each other.

When people talk about goods and services in relation to trade, they mean physical items that someone can own - so everything from huge sheets of steel that people can make more things from, to a Nintendo Switch, or even something like a banana, for example.

Services are when people do something for someone else, so share know-how or technology across a border. So, using a computer server in another country, for example, or asking someone in another country for advice on how to fix a fridge would be a service.

The agreement aims to make trading easier between those countries and reduces the costs of importing and exporting goods between them.

Not all countries have a trade agreement and those that don't usually have to pay a higher price to buy and sell goods.

Brexit meant the UK ended it's trade agreement with the EU, so the government has been keen to set up new trade deals with other countries around the world.

What does Brexit mean? On 23 June 2016, UK adults made a historic decision. They voted for the UK to leave a group of countries called the European Union (EU). This is called Brexit, made up of the words 'Britain' and 'exit'. No country has ever left the EU before, so Brexit is a significant moment in European history.

Why is the UK's trade deal with Australia important?

Getty Images British farmers are worried about competing with cheap foreign imports, such as beef

The deal is the first one the UK government has signed since completing it's departure from the EU.

The new trade deal is expected to give UK and Australian food producers and other businesses easier access to each other's markets without tariffs (additional cost on bringing goods into the country) or quotas (limits on the amounts that can be traded).

The UK government says membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could provide British farmers with huge opportunities.

However, there have been concerns in the farming community about the UK lowering its food standards as farmers in Australia are allowed to use pesticides and feed additives that are banned in the UK.

The UK government has previously said any deal with Australia would include protections for the agriculture industry and keep UK's high standards in place.