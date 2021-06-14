England lockdown: PM confirms four-week delay

PA Media

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that there will be a four-week delay to the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England.

The final stage of relaxing the current rules was due to happen on 21 June, but it now won't happen until 19 July.

The delay is being put down to concerns over the spread of a new variant of coronavirus - the Delta variant- and to give the NHS more time to vaccinate more adults.

Scientists advising the government have estimated that a four-week delay will reduce the peak in hospital admissions by between a third and a half.

The PM said during a press conference at Downing Street that it is "sensible to wait just a little longer" and added that he is "confident" no further delay will be necessary.

He did also say that there would be the option of ending restrictions on 5 July if the data proves drastically better than expected, but that it will be "probably more likely four weeks".

It's unmistakably clear that vaccines are working and the sheer scale of the vaccine roll-out has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves...by being cautious now we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people. Boris Johnson , Prime Minister

It means most remaining limits on social contact will continue, although a few rules will be lifted.

Coronavirus pilot events will continue as planned before 19 July, including some upcoming Euro 2020 games, Wimbledon and arts and music performances.

Also overnight trips for out-of-school groups can happen from 21 June. Out-of-school settings can organise domestic residential visits for children in consistent groups of up to 30. This replaces the current limit of six people or two households.

The current limit on wedding guest numbers will also be removed from 21 June, but venues will still have to make sure social distancing rules can be followed.

Mr Johnson hopes the delay will mean millions more people will have chance to get their second coronavirus vaccination before restrictions are lifted, as well as allowing younger adults, aged 18 and over, to get their first vaccine before the end of July.

Getty Images Although lockdown rules will continue for longer, there is promising data about the effectiveness of vaccines

It's as new data from Public Health England has shown that the vaccines are "highly effective" in preventing hospital admissions from the Delta variant.

The research suggests that both the Pfizer and Oxford jabs are just as effective at reducing admissions from the new strain, particularly so after two doses.

Limits on the number of people who can meet will remain, with groups of up to 30 allowed to meet outdoors and up to six people or two households allowed to meet indoors. Limits on theatres and cinemas will also stay in place.