Euro 2020: How do you think your team has played so far?

Getty Images

The Euro 2020 football tournament has started and now all three home nations, England, Scotland and Wales, have played their first matches.

So we want to know your thoughts on your team's performance so far. Were you happy with the final score? What do they need improve on? Who is your star player?

Whether you're supporting England, Scotland or Wales we want to know what you thought of your team's first game and their chances for the rest of the competition.

Head to the comments to let us know your thoughts. But first let's have a quick recap of the games!

Want to know more? Everything you need to know about Euro 2020

England

Getty Images Stirling celebrating with his team mates after scoring against Croatia

A goal from Raheem Stirling gave England a good start to the Euros.

They beat Croatia 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley.

England are in group D and will face Scotland next on Friday 18 June at 8pm.

Scotland

Getty Images Czech Republic's forward Patrik Schick celebrates his goal

Scotland are also in group D and were up against the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon but lost 2-0.

It was Scotland's first match at a men's major finals in 23 years, but it ended in disappointment.

How will they perform against England on Friday? Let us know what you're predicting in the comments.

More on the Euros Should you be able to watch Euro 2020 matches in school?

Wales

Getty Images Moore heads the ball in Wales' game against Switzerland

Wales' first game was against Switzerland and they finished with a 1-1 draw.

Kieffer Moore's header in the second half was just what the team needed to equalise.

Wales go up against Turkey on Wednesday 16 June at 5pm.

So who are you supporting and how did you think their first match went? Were you pleased with their performance?

We want to know so head to the comments to have your say!