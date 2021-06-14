Corsica: French authorities clean up oil spill

Préfecture maritime de la Méditerranée

Rescue services in France have been working to clean up an oil spill over the weekend.

The spill was spotted on Friday, off the coast of Corsica in the Mediterranean, by the French Navy.

By Saturday two oil slicks, over 35km in length, were detected getting closer to Corsica's east coast.

French authorities say the oil could have been leaked from a passing ship.

Préfecture maritime de la Méditerranée

Oil spills can be very damaging to the environment, so officials have been trying to minimise the environmental impact.

Two navy boats with cleaning equipment headed to the island of Corsica to help with the clean up.

Why are oil spills bad? Oil spillages are often very bad for the environment. They can cause harm to wildlife for years after they have happened and tend to be very difficult to clean up. The process for cleaning up oil spills can cause as much damage as the original spillage.

Pollution experts said the spill was heavy-grade oil and probably the result of degassing. This is when any gases left in the fuel tanks or crude oil tanks have been released after they have been emptied.

French authorities closed beaches and stopped fishing because the oil can cause damage.

After two days of pollution control, the two oil slicks have started to break up and drift away from the coast.

The authorities used various different vessels to stop the oil spreading including a helicopter, Navy aircraft and motorboats with a trawl.

The Préfecture Maritime de la Méditerranée - which has been co-ordinating the recovery mission - is still advising people to remain cautious.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.