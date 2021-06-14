Euro 2020: Should you be able to watch matches in school?

Getty Images

The Euro 2020 football tournament has begun and the TV matches are coming thick and fast.

But will you been able to watch them during school hours?

Now the first weekend is over, many of the games will take place when you're in class, including some involving the home nations.

So we want to know if you think you should be able to watch them during school time!

Take part in out vote below and leave us a comment.

Meet Poppy

Poppy is a big Scotland fan and loves to follow the Tartan Army.

But when she found out their first match was on during school time, she knew she had to speak to the headteacher.

She wrote a letter explaining why she thought the pupils should be able to watch the match. Her letter even got support from Scotland player John McGinn.

Guess what - her head said "Yes" - so well done, Poppy!

What about you - do you think you should be able to watch during school hours?

