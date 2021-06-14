Super-fan Poppy gets Scotland stars support to watch game at school

Question: What do you do if you've got to be in school when Scotland kick off at Euro 2020, their first international tournament for 23 years?

Answer: You write your head teacher a polite letter explaining why you should be allowed to watch. (Oh, and get one of the Scottish national team's star players to tell your head to let you all watch the game at school).

Poppy got in touch to tell us how she got her head teacher to change their mind about watching Euro 2020 during school hours.