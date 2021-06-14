play
Ed Sheeran: Video of him performing at 15 to be auctioned

Last updated at 07:33
A video of Ed Sheeran performing in Grease the musical is to be auctioned.

The video features a 15-year-old Ed playing Roger or "Rump" in a school show.

Ed is said to be wearing the classic Grease outfit of leather jacket and jeans, and has his hair slicked back. The film is of the now multi-million selling singer giving a solo performance of the song Mooning.

It will go on sale on June 29.

A short clip of the video has been released onto YouTube.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "Over the last year or so we've seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.

"We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop.

"The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed's star potential."

Earlier in the year a painting Ed did, sold for £51,000 and the money was given to a cancer charity.

Ed's first solo single in four years is set to be released June 25 2021 and will be called "Bad Habits."

