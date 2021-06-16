Clean Air Day 2021: Over a quarter of UK schools in areas of high pollution

Getty Images

Over 3.4 million children in the UK are "learning in an unhealthy environment".

That's according to the charity Global Action Plan who say a quarter of all UK schools are in areas with high air pollution.

The charity says that the air quality in these areas are well above the recommended levels of pollution advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO offer Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) for countries across the world, giving advice on the acceptable limits of air pollution that can cause health risks.

Dr Maria Neira, Director at WHO says: "Schools should be safe places of learning, not places where students are at risk of health hazards."

The data collected looked at average levels of pollution in 2019 by measuring something called PM2.5 - which is a term used to describe pollution in the air, either in the form of tiny particles or liquid droplets.

Exposure to this kind of pollution is often much higher in areas next to roads or where there are lots of cars and can make health conditions like asthma worse.

The charity, Global Action Plan reviewed the air quality outside schools specifically because it's where children spend a lot of their time.

Getty Images Air pollution is a particular concern when it comes to those with conditions like asthma

Out of 28,965 schools in the UK, 7,852 are in areas where pollution levels are above recommended limits.

Ninety eight percent of all of those schools are in England, with over half in London and the South East - including nursery, primary, secondary schools and sixth forms.

% of schools in areas of England with high levels of pollution: The East Midlands 9% (668)

East of England 12% (964)

London 25% (1973)

North East 0.1% (5)

North West 9% (687)

South East 28% (2181)

South West 6% (470)

West Midlands 1% (60)

Yorkshire & the Humber 9% (684)

Even though coronavirus lockdowns brought air pollution levels down slightly, as life gets closer to being normal again, air quality is thought to be returning to levels seen before restrictions and schools closures in 2020.

Sarah Hannafin, from the National Association for Head Teachers says: "One thing the COVID-19 crisis has shown us is that we can do things differently. As we now begin to try and return to a more normal way of life it's important we don't just automatically take up old habits but try to use this opportunity to find better options, for ourselves and the planet.

"The impact of the pandemic on children has been huge; we need to do everything we can to make sure we safeguard their futures. One vital way of doing that is to ensure they return to a safe, clean and healthy environment where they can learn, play and thrive."

Getty Images Global Action Plan want people to avoid car journeys if they can

This year as part of Clean Air Day, Global Action Plan wants to "protect our children's health from air pollution", as part of the campaign they want schools assemblies to raise awareness on air pollution, and to encourage parents, adults and teachers to leave their cars at home for short journeys.

Larissa Lockwood, Director of Clean Air at Global Action Plan says: Air pollution is not a fact of life. If we all do our bit, it can be solved."

