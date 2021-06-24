Cristiano Ronaldo: Is record-breaker the greatest footballer ever?

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is the joint all-time highest goal scorer in men's international football.

He scored twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

It means Ronaldo has equalled the international scoring record of 109 goals, held by Iran's Ali Daei.

Who is Ali Daei?

Iranian striker Ali Daei played for Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin during his club career, but it was when he played for his country that he scored loads and loads of goals.

So much so, he was nicknamed 'Mr Goal' having scored an incredible 109 times in 149 matches for Iran.

At the time he finished playing in 2006, he was 25 goals ahead of any other player in history.

Incredibly, Daei's scoring record was achieved even after he missed two years playing for Iran because of compulsory military service in the Iranian Air Force.

Unlike Ronaldo, Ali Daei never scored at a major tournament. But the tall striker known for his moustache, did help Iran qualify for their first World Cup in 20 years at France 98.

Record-breaking Ronaldo

Ronaldo had already broken two records in his first match at Euro 2020.

His first came by just stepping on the pitch against Hungary in Group F, as he became the first player to appear at five men's European Championships.

He then converted an 87th-minute penalty to overtake Michel Platini's nine European Championship goals and became top scorer in the competition's history.

But who's the G.O.A.T?

Messi and Ronaldo have been competing with each other for well over a decade, often splitting opinion on who is the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time).

The pair have won 11 of the past 12 Ballons d'Or trophies - the award for the best player in the world - with Messi winning six and Ronaldo, five.

Ronaldo is thought to be the top scorer in the history of football having played for Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

He is also the top scorer in Champions League history (a competition he has won five times) and is Real Madrid's record scorer too.

Messi is La Liga's all-time top scorer and Barcelona's record scorer. The Argentine has won the Champions League four times.

But despite disappointing seasons for both Juventus and Barcelona respectively, how do their stats compare playing for their countries?

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 31 games more than Leo Messi with his national team and has scored 33 goals more.

Leo Messi has provided 11 assists more than Ronaldo with his national team, making a total of 115 goal contributions in 145 games. Ronaldo has generated 137 goal contributions in 176 games.

Both are currently playing in the European Championships and Copa America tournaments, respectively. In those competitions Ronaldo has five goals in three games meanwhile Messi has scored once in three games.

At the World Cup, Ronaldo has played 17 times, scoring seven and assisting twice. Messi has played 19 times, scoring six and assisting five.

Ronaldo has two major trophies at International level, a Uefa Nations League title and European Championship, meanwhile Messi has only won an Olympic gold medal with his country.

So is Ronaldo the greatest?

Ronaldo has a long way to go when it comes to the numbers achieved in the women's game.

Christine Sinclair has the highest goal scoring record of all time, for both women's and men's international football, having scored 186 times for Canada.

In fact, six other female players have scored more than Ronaldo at international level, including former Scotland forward Julie Fleeting who scored 116 times for her country between 1996 and 2011.

