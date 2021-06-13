World of football sends well-wishes to Christian Eriksen

Getty Images

Football players, teams and fans have sent messages of support to Christian Eriksen who is in a stable condition in hospital.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder collapsed just before half-time in Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The game was suspended as he was given life-saving treatment on the pitch and was eventually taken away on a stretcher and brought to hospital where he's been awake and talking.

It's very rare for anyone to become seriously ill while playing sport, but lots of people saw what happened to Eriksen on live television.

It's not unusual to be upset by what happened and it's also normal to feel fine too. But if you are confused or worried about anything you've seen or heard then you can find advice here. It can also be good to speak about how you're feeling with adults that you just trust.

'Chris, I love you'

Getty Images 'Chris, I love you' club teammate Romelu Lukaku sends a message to Eriksen after scoring

Current and former teammates have sent messages of support to Eriksen.

The England captain Harry Kane, who played with the midfielder at Spurs tweeted: "Chris. I'm sending all my love to you and your family. Stay strong mate."

Tottenham also sent their message of support: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family," the club said in a tweet.

Harry Kane / Twitter

Meanwhile Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku is a current teammate of Eriksen's at Inter Milan. On Saturday just hours after Eriksen had been taken to hospital, Lukaku scored the opening goal for his country against Russia and celebrated by saying "Chris, I love you."

Their club, Italian side Inter Milan tweeted: "Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you."

The football world was shocked as Eriksen fell ill on the pitch, including many of his Denmark teammates who surrounded him as medics gave expert treatment.

Getty Images The team huddle before the match started

Those in the Match of the Day studio were also worried, including former player and BBC pundit Alex Scott who said: "Football goes totally out of the window.

"You're thinking about his family, all the rest of the players that are out there witnessing it as well."

Once it was clear that Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition, there was a huge sense of relief. BBC host Gary Lineker tweeted:

"In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult broadcast I've ever been involved with.

"Get well soon, Christian Eriksen."

Positive news

Getty Images Fans were updated on Eriksen's condition after the game was temporarily suspended

It's unusual for anyone to become seriously ill while playing sport. Nine-years-ago a similar thing happened to former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba who survived after collapsing on the pitch.

Although he was unable to play football again, Muamba recovered and has since campaigned for life-saving equipment to be kept in public places. Speaking to the BBC he gave his reaction: "To watch it from that distance and not knowing what was going to happen - it's scary."

"I'm pleased the news is positive," he said.

'We managed to get Christian back'

Reuters

What's first aid and CPR? Schools aim to create future life-savers

Denmark team doctor Martin Boesen spoke in a post-match news conference and explained how the events unfolded.

"The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to hospital."

After the news that Eriksen was OK and in a stable condition, the Denmark players decided to continue their match against Finland. Losing the game 1-nil.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand said: "It's been a tough night. We are all reminded of what the most important thing in life is - to have valuable relationships, people we're close to, our family and our friends.

"I couldn't be prouder of those people who took such good care of each other. He is one of my very dear friends. The way the players talked in the dressing room to decide to not do anything before we knew Christian was conscious and OK.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Christian and his family. He is one of our best players and one of the best players out there, but he is an even better person.

"It was a traumatic experience. We talked about those feelings and it would've been OK to say 'no' if they didn't want to play.

"We just tried to do our best."

The Danish FA have released a statement saying that Eriksen spoke to his teammates on Sunday morning and that the players and staff are receiving the help they need after the incident.