Top tips for clean teeth

How long should I brush my teeth for? When should I use mouthwash?

These are just some of the questions we've put to a dentist to help you keep your teeth nice and clean.

In the UK thousands of dental practices had to close last year due to Coronavirus restrictions, which made it harder for young people to visit a dentist.

The British Dental Association told Newsround the number of children visiting a dentist more than halved in the last 12 months and they're worried what impact that might have on your teeth.

So we spoke to Dr Reena Wadia to get some top tips on how to keep your teeth clean and healthy.