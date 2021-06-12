French Open semi-final: Djokovic beats clay-court master Nadal

Getty Images

World No 1 Novak Djokovic beat clay-court master Rafael Nadal to reach the final of the French Open.

Nadal has won the French Open four times in a row and was going for a record 14th title overall. He lost in four sets to Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

It was only the third time Nadal has lost at the Roland Garros competition in 108 matches and beating the Spaniard on a clay court surface is considered to be one of the toughest tasks in tennis.

"To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis," said Djokovic, who could now win his 19th Grand Slam title to move one behind Nadal and Federer's all-time record.

The incredible semi-final was full of twists and turns and was played in front of 5,000 fans, who were allowed to stay and watch past France's 11pm curfew - part of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

"I think both of us wanted the crowd to stay," Djokovic commented after.

You cannot play better clay court tennis than this. It's perfect. Andy Murray , UK tennis player

The third set has been described by former pro-players, journalists and fans as one of the best ever. Lasting 98-minutes the best action saw Djokovic save a break-point after an incredible 23-shot rally.

"I'm speechless at what I'm watching," said former British number one Annabel Croft while speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, meanwhile Andy Murray posted on twitter: "You cannot play better clay court tennis than this. It's perfect."

After winning the match, Djokovic looked shattered as he raised his arms in celebration.

"It was one of these matches you can remember forever. It was one of the top three matches in my life," said Djokovic.

In the final on Sunday, Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas - winner of a five-set contest with Alexander Zverev.