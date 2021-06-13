Queen's Birthday Honours reaction: Boris Johnson praises 'everyday heroes'

Getty Images

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "everyday heroes" who have been recognised with an award in the Queen's Birthday honours list.

Overall, 1,129 people have been awarded honours but the list includes a huge number who are acknowledged for the work they've done during the coronavirus pandemic. They include people who have helped their neighbours, offered free taxis for key workers, made bottles of hand sanitiser and worked on the NHS frontline.

The prime minister Boris Johnson said the list was a way of paying tribute "to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country".

He said the pandemic had seen "countless examples of everyday heroes", adding: "We should take heart from the stories of those receiving honours today and be inspired by their courage and kindness. May they be a reminder of all that we can achieve when we come together as a society."

Among those recognised are brother and sister John Brownhill and Amanda Guest, who are both awarded with British Empire Medals after they delivered 200,000 meals to NHS frontline staff.

"You see in a time of crisis the strengths of humanity, I think," Mr Brownhill said.

Others who have been named on the Queen's birthday honours list include two key figures in the effort against coronavirus and Britain's vaccine success.

Oxford vaccine developer Prof Sarah Gilbert and the former chair of the UK vaccine taskforce Kate Bingham are both recognised with damehoods.

Prof Gilbert becomes a dame for her key role in creating the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been given to tens of millions of people around the world.

She said it was important to recognise "the large number of people who worked very hard to get this vaccine developed, manufactured, tested in trials... and now the people working on the vaccine rollout".

A brief guide to the honours system Companion of Honour - Limited to 65 people. Recipients wear the initials CH after their name

Knight or Dame - Men who receive this honour are given the title Sir, while women receiving the honour are called Dame.

CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM - British Empire Medal

Kate Bingham is similarly honoured after overseeing a plan for the UK to import millions of vaccine doses which have since been given to over 40 million adults in the UK.

Speaking to the BBC she said she was "humbled", and that she hoped her legacy would inspire more women to pursue careers in the science sector.

Getty Images England players Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling are both awarded with an MBE

Meanwhile two members of the England squad, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have both been given an MBE.

And the former England and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is given a CBE.

Raheem Sterling has been given his award for recognition for the work he's done for racial equality in football.

"Receiving this honour is a fantastic feeling - I know it's something my family and friends will be truly proud of," said Sterling.

"My motivation regarding racial equality is trying to get the general public and people as a whole to understand the difficulties that certain diverse backgrounds face and just try to create an environment where everyone are equals because at the end of the day we all are.

"That's been my motive from day one and I can slowly see progression and we are making a step in the right direction."

Of those awarded in the Queens Birthday honours, 15% are from an ethnic minority background - the highest percentage ever.

"Icing on the cake"

Matt Crossick/PA

Other celebrity names recognised include, Bake Off's Prue Leith and former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips - both receiving damehoods, which is the female equivalent of being knighted.

Prue Leith said the award for doing something she loves was "just the icing on the cake".