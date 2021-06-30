Euro 2020: All you need you know about England and rival Ukraine

Getty Images

England will face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter finals following their historic win at Wembley on Tuesday.

The Three Lions beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley, while Ukraine secured a dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden.

The two teams will now face each other Rome on Saturday, but who will come out on top?

England have a mixed track record against Ukraine, having won four out of the seven times the teams have met previously, as well as drawing twice and losing once.

But how much do you know about England's next rival? Here's some key facts to help brush up on your knowledge before the big quarter final

1. Which is bigger?

The country of Ukraine is certainly the larger of the two in terms of land area. England covers around 130,279 km² while Ukraine is almost 6 times that at 603,628 km²!

After Russia, it is the largest country in Eastern Europe, and there have been serious tensions between it and its giant neighbour.

Back in 2015 there was fighting and protests in east Ukraine, after Russia tried to take control of a part of Ukraine called Crimea.

Many in Ukraine wanted other countries to intervene to stop Russia, but others there wanting to see Ukraine become part of Russia.

2. Where do more people live?

While Ukraine is one of the largest countries in Europe, it is not that big in terms of population.

With population of about 43 million people it is smaller than the population of Germany and France.

Meanwhile around 56 million people live in England, with almost 9 and a half million living in London.

3. Which team is older?

England is one of the oldest national teams in football, and is thought to have played in the world's first international football match in 1872.

The national team of Ukraine wasn't formed until more than 100 years later, in the early 1990s.

However it is thought that Ukraine did have unofficial national team much earlier than this, somewhere between 1925-1935.

4. Most high profile players?

Both England and Ukraine teams have their fair share of big name players.

Almost half the Ukraine national team play in one of Europe's top leagues, with one of their most well known stars Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

His goal against Sweden helped secure his team's place in the quarter finals, where he will come up against many of his teammates at City including Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

5. Oldest capital city?

Ukraine's capital city of Kiev is about 1,400 years old. Its name in Ukrainian - Kyiv - is a variation of Kyi, the name of the eldest brother in the family who founded the first settlement for the city.

Meanwhile the city of London has been around for about 2,000 years after being founded by the Romans.

It was originally called Londinium.

6. Deepest underground?

Arsenalna Station in Kiev is 105 metres under the city, making this the deepest underground station in the world.

In fact, Arsenalna is as deep as the Statue of Liberty is tall and the journey from surface to platform takes more than five minutes.

In contrast, London's deepest station is Hampstead at just 58 metres below ground level.

So why is Arsenalna so deep? It's mainly down to the geography of Kiev, where parts of the city are on a hill with other almost at sea level.