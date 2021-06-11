She-Hulk series: New stars announced for the film

Marvel Studios

If you're a fan of the Hulk from the Marvel films, then you might like 'She-Hulk'.

The new series due to come out in 2022 is focused on Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner also known as Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo will play the role of Bruce Banner in the series, while Jennifer Walters will be played by Tatiana Maslany.

In the story Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner, inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him.

Getty Images Tatiana Maslany, who will play She-Hulk Jennifer Walters, won an Emmy in 2016 for her acting skills

However when Jennifer hulks out she is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

Getty Images

A new announcement on Friday also stated that Jameela Jamil would play Titania, a supervillain.

Although the actress hasn't confirmed the news, some fans say they are already excited to see a south-Asian actress taking the role.

Last year Marvel star Anthony Mackie said he felt Marvel and other Hollywood studios are not doing "enough" for inclusivity in movies.

Tim Roth will return as The Abomination, a character he previously played for The Incredible Hulk film.