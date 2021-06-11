Father's Day messages 2021 we want your video messages

Getty Images

It's Father's Day Sunday 20 June.

It's a day dedicated to thanking dads everywhere for everything they do!

Do you want to say 'thanks' for something in particular or do you just want to tell your dad "Happy Fathers Day"

You might just want to let them know you love them.

We want to share your messages for your dads, step-dads, granddads and anybody who is like a dad to you. Whatever it is we want to hear it.

You can send us a video message below or leave us a comment.

