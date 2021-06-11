play
Watch Newsround

Father's Day messages 2021 we want your video messages

Last updated at 13:47
comments
View Comments
dad-with-childrenGetty Images

It's Father's Day Sunday 20 June.

It's a day dedicated to thanking dads everywhere for everything they do!

Do you want to say 'thanks' for something in particular or do you just want to tell your dad "Happy Fathers Day"

You might just want to let them know you love them.

We want to share your messages for your dads, step-dads, granddads and anybody who is like a dad to you. Whatever it is we want to hear it.

You can send us a video message below or leave us a comment.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you want a grown up to help, click here.

Remember you can only send us videos and pictures with your siblings through the parents link above.

If you can't see where to send your stuff, click here.

More like this

Father's Day sign

It's Father's Day but where did it come from?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

euos

Euro 2020: Everything you need to know

comments
8
The G7 will be held in Cornwall, in the UK. Poppy & Lavender want to tell you more about it.
play
1:50

G7 summit: Lavender and Poppy explain all

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson

UK and US to give leftover vaccine doses to poorer countries

comments
3
Newsround Home