Covid vaccine: UK and US to give leftover doses to poorer countries

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will donate more than 100 million coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries.

He said the first doses would be sent in the next few weeks, with the rest to be delivered in the next year.

He made the announcement ahead of the G7 summit - a big meeting of world leaders that is taking place in Cornwall today.

The prime minister said: "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them."In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good."

Getty Images Studies have so far indicated that vaccines are still effective against different variants

Why are countries doing this?

It is hoped that by giving away these extra supplies of the vaccine that the UK no longer needs, could help prevent the spread of the virus around the world.

This would then also help to stop more new variants from emerging as the virus mutates and changes.

US President Joe Biden has also promised to donate a large number of vaccines, saying he will send 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union - a group of African countries.

Speaking in Cornwall, Mr Biden said: "The United States is providing these half billion doses with no strings attached. No strings attached.

"Our vaccine donations don't include pressure for favours, or potential concessions. We're doing this to save lives."

Mr Johnson he hoped other leaders at the summit would "make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year".

The G7 group of leaders of wealthy nations is expected to collectively agree to provide a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines in a collective effort to end the pandemic.

The leaders of Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy as well as the US and the UK, are also setting out a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing to help hit that goal.

What else has the UK done already when it comes to the vaccines?

The UK government says it has already done several things to try and help other countries deal with the virus.

It helped to develop the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, with two-thirds of the 400 million doses produced going to low and middle-income countries, including India.

This vaccine is available at cost price -with the producers only charging the amount it took to produce the vaccine, rather than trying to make a profit.

Mr Johnson also wants the G7 leaders to encourage other pharmaceutical companies to do the same with their vaccines.

The UK has also donated over £500m to Covax, the scheme that distributes vaccines to the world's poorest countries.