Euro 2020: Scotland will 'stand against racism' but won't take the knee

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has said his team have decided they won't go down on one knee in protest against racism during the European Championships.

Instead he says they will stand up - saying they feel it's "the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society."

The Scotland squad switched to standing for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign in March, after head coach Steve Clarke claimed the knee gesture had become "a little bit diluted".

England players and staff have committed to keep taking the knee as a sign of protest against racial prejudice during the tournament despite being booed by some of their own supporters during warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania.

Andy Robertson said: "It is important we continue to tackle the issue of racism and raise awareness of the need to change people's mindsets but also their behaviours.

"Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society."

What is taking the knee?

The act of kneeling in sport is to show solidarity for campaigns against racism and calls for equality for black people in Britain and around the world.

The first person to take a knee was American Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

He didn't like standing during the US national anthem before matches because he said he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour."

Since last year, when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement became known across the world after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the US, footballers in the UK and Europe have taken the knee before games.

But the association with the Black Lives Matter movement has caused some controversy and BLM is sometimes criticised for having views such as defunding police forces.

Does everyone in football do it?

No. In the Premier League most teams and players have taken the knee before matches - but not all.

Crystal Palace winger WIlfried Zaha spoke out about his decision not to take a knee saying players "should stand tall", and that taking the knee is "degrading".

"Growing up, my parents let me know I should be proud to be black. We should stand tall," he said.

"With taking a knee, sometimes people forget we have to do it. It is becoming something we just do. That is not enough for me."

Getty Images Rangers player Glen Kamara (left) and team mates take a stand rather than taking a knee before a match between Celtic and Rangers

Some Scottish Premiership clubs switched gestures in a bid to reinforce the anti-racism message in the aftermath of the racial abuse suffered by Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League game.

Championship side Brentford - who've just been promoted from the Championship - stopped taking a knee before games because they felt the gesture against discrimination no longer had the same impact.

Bournemouth, QPR and Middlesbrough did the same.

When his team changed, Bournemouth captain Steve Cook said: "Since football restarted last June we have taken the knee before every fixture.

"Instead, we will now stand before games; just as we stand together with our team-mates who have suffered racial abuse and as we stand with anyone who is subjected to any form of discrimination."