Marvel Comics: Street named after comics legend Stan Lee

Getty Images

The co-creator of some of the worlds most famous comic books, Stan Lee, has had a street named after him in the Bronx area of New York.

Alongside Jack Kirby, Stan Lee created characters like the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, and Black Panther and many more.

Stan came from the Bronx, and the Council have agreed to honouring his memory by renaming a section of University Avenue, Stan Lee Way.

A street renaming event was held on 10 June 2021 between University Avenue between Brandt Place and 7 West 176 St, where Stan had grown up.

Getty Images

The councilman at the ceremony, Fernando Cabrera said: "Stan Lee was a creative genius who co-created iconic super heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Black Panther and more.

"Mr Lee's amazing talent brought joy and entertainment to countless children and adults and he deserves to be permanently memorialized in his home borough, the Bronx."

PA Media This Stan Lee mural is on a Glasgow community centre

Stan Lee died in November 2018.

He was 95 years old and despite his age had also managed to make small appearances in most of the Marvel MCU films!