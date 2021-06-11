Strictly Come Dancing: Pro Janette Manrara to stop dancing and move to Strictly: It Takes Two

PA Media Janette and HRVY were the first couple to receive a perfect score last year with 10s all round from the judges

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrana has announced she is leaving the ballroom!

She has said she will no longer dance to compete on the show but will "Keeeep Dancing" in another way!

Janette is taking over as the co-host on It Takes Two, where she will join Rylan Clark-Neal as Zoe Ball's replacement.

She made the surprise announcement on the One Show saying: "I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!"

Janette danced with Mark Wright in the 2019 Strictly Christmas Special

She said: "One of my favourite parts of doing Strictly has always been to sit down on that couch and just chat away. It's the most fun.

"I was thinking: 'This is the coolest job ever. You get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show... One day I would love to do that', and it's here, here we are!."

Janette joined Strictly in 2013 and last year was runner up with celebrity partner, HRVY. She's also danced with CBBC favourite Dr Ranj and JLS star Aston Merrygold.

BBC Strictly Janette has been on Strictly since Season 11 but has never won

Janette is Cuban-American and is from Miami, and before she came to Strictly she danced on the US series So You Think You Can Dance.

Her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec, is also one of the professional dancers on Strictly.

Talking about her new role, she said the hardest part about accepting the 'honour' was having to leave Strictly as a dancer.

It Takes Two is a spin-off show to Strictly Come Dancing and it airs on BBC 2 on weeknights whilst Strictly is on at the weekends.