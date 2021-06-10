play
YOUR questions answered about vaccine approval for 12 to 15 year olds

One of the coronavirus vaccinations, which has already been given to millions of adults in the UK, has now been approved for 12 to 15 year olds.

The UK's medicine regulator says the Pfizer vaccine is "safe and effective" for children and teenagers in that age group.

But, while it's been approved, no decision has been made yet as to whether children will actually get the vaccine.

We put your questions to an expert - Professor Devi Sridhar who's the Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh.

Correction: This article has been amended to remove a reference by a contributor that the Pfizer vaccine is "100% safe".

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said:

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk.

"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group.

"No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met.

"It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme."

