The Uefa Euro 2020 football tournament is nearly here - but one year later than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland, England and Wales will battle 21 other teams in a fight to be crowned European champions.

The tournament - made up of 51 matches played in 11 host cities across Europe - will run from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

Newsround viewers sent us their messages of support for the home nation teams aiming for glory.