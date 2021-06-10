Euro 2020: Jamie Johnson cast to host England v Croatia watchalong

Join Lenna Gunning-Williams, Louis Dunn and Patrick Ward for a special watchalong of England v Croatia

We've got some exciting news for all you JJ superfans! The cast of the hit CBBC show Jamie Johnson will be hosting an alternative commentary of England's first match of the European Championships.

The Three Lions will take on Croatia on Sunday 13 June at 2pm.

The team hosting the alternative commentary will be actors Louis Dunn (plays Jamie Johnson), Lenna Gunning-Williams (plays Jack Marshall) and Patrick Ward (plays Dillon Simmonds)

BBC commentator, and the 'voice' of Jamie Johnson, Conor McNamara will also be involved.

Jamie Johnson Watchalong: England v Croatia will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 1.50pm on Sunday.