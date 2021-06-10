Space Jam: A New Legacy - Everything we know about LeBron James' new film

WarnerBros/Twitter

The new trailer has arrived for the remake of Space Jam which stars LeBron James, alongside lots of your favourite cartoon characters.

The famous basketball star even appears as a cartoon version of himself!

The film is a reboot of the old 1996 film Space Jam which stared basketball legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

It will be a mixture of animation, CGI and live action.

What's the plot?

Judging by the trailer is looks like LeBron James and his son find themselves trapped in a virtual world run by an evil artificial intelligence.

LeBron must save his son and get them home safely by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes to win a basketball match against the Al's champions: the Goon Squad.

These are powered-up virtual avatars played by other pro basketball stars.

Who's in it?

Zendaya, LeBron James, Don Cheadle will star in the film

Well the big star is Lebron himself but he'll be joined by famous Looney Tunes gang.

That means we'll be seeing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner and Speedy Gonzales - amongst many others.

Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine in the MCU) will play the baddie and Zendaya will voice Lola Bunny.

Real life Basketball stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Damian Lillard will play members of the evil Goon Squad basketball team.

When's it out?

The film is out in cinemas on 16 July 2021 but is also expected to be on streaming sites soon after.