Sharks: 10 year plan to save sharks and rays has been launched

Getty Images

A 10-year plan to save the declining number of sharks and rays has been launched.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has revealed its plan, called the 10x10 shark strategy, that will focus on 10 countries over the next 10 years that have still surviving populations of sharks and rays such as mantas, hammerheads and reef sharks.

Sharks and rays are in critical decline, new studies show these predators are one of the most threatened vertebrate groups on the plan - with open-ocean sharks declining over 70% in the last 50 years.

Getty Images

Top facts on sharks and rays Manta rays are very intelligent, highly threatened and the largest rays in the world.

Hammerhead sharks use their oddly shaped heads to improve their ability to find prey. Their wide-set eyes give them better visual range than most sharks.

Overfishing is the biggest threat to sharks but rising water temperatures and coastal developments are also leading to shrinking populations.

Why are they in decline?

Sharks and rays are important because they play key roles in maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem.

These species are declining due to overfishing and warming water temperatures.

For sharks the main threat is unsustainable fishing. Many shark species are vulnerable to overfishing because of their biological characteristics - slow breeding, long time to mature and low numbers of young.

That makes it hard for numbers to recover once they start to drop.

Getty Images

What is the 10 year strategy?

The plan will focus on 10 shark hotspots around the world.

These include Indonesia, Gabon, Mozambique, Argentina, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

One issue they will tackle is the lack of conservation programmes specially designed to help specific species.

This is a particular problem in low-income countries where people are dependent on food from the sea and shark fishing is common.

Director of WCS's sharks and rays program, Dr Luke Warwick, said: "If we don't act now to protect them, we will lose many shark and ray species forever in the coming decades."

With sharks still mostly unprotected in much of the world, WCS will be working in all of our focal sites to take action now to prevent extinctions, and allow sharks and rays to start the slow journey to recovery. Dr Luke Warwick , Director of WCS's sharks and rays program

Some of this work has already been successful, such as Gabon where WCS has worked with the government to set laws that protect threatened sharks and rays and ban commercial trade in their products.

Dr Luke Warwick added: "Our overall vision is that sharks and rays are effectively protected and sustainably managed, delivering ecological and socio-economic benefits to people and ecosystems."