Sharks: 10 year plan to save sharks and rays has been launched

A 10-year plan to save the declining number of sharks and rays has been launched.
The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has revealed its plan, called the 10x10 shark strategy, that will focus on 10 countries over the next 10 years that have still surviving populations of sharks and rays such as mantas, hammerheads and reef sharks.
Sharks and rays are in critical decline, new studies show these predators are one of the most threatened vertebrate groups on the plan - with open-ocean sharks declining over 70% in the last 50 years.
Sharks and rays are important because they play key roles in maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem.
These species are declining due to overfishing and warming water temperatures.
For sharks the main threat is unsustainable fishing. Many shark species are vulnerable to overfishing because of their biological characteristics - slow breeding, long time to mature and low numbers of young.
That makes it hard for numbers to recover once they start to drop.
The plan will focus on 10 shark hotspots around the world.
These include Indonesia, Gabon, Mozambique, Argentina, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.
One issue they will tackle is the lack of conservation programmes specially designed to help specific species.
This is a particular problem in low-income countries where people are dependent on food from the sea and shark fishing is common.
Director of WCS's sharks and rays program, Dr Luke Warwick, said: "If we don't act now to protect them, we will lose many shark and ray species forever in the coming decades."
With sharks still mostly unprotected in much of the world, WCS will be working in all of our focal sites to take action now to prevent extinctions, and allow sharks and rays to start the slow journey to recovery.
Some of this work has already been successful, such as Gabon where WCS has worked with the government to set laws that protect threatened sharks and rays and ban commercial trade in their products.
Dr Luke Warwick added: "Our overall vision is that sharks and rays are effectively protected and sustainably managed, delivering ecological and socio-economic benefits to people and ecosystems."
