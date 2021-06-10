play
Ashley's story: 'I don't like to quit'

Today would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday and to celebrate we went to meet Ashley, a young boy who has had trouble at school and is now in a Pupil referral unit, which is a place to give him more support.

Through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, Ashley has found a new channel for his energy, completing his bronze award faster and younger than anyone else at his school!

He has been volunteering and ridden a lot of miles on his bike.

All that hard work paid off and Ashley loves all the new challenges the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme has brought him and says it has helped him a lot.

