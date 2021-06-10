play
Watch Newsround

G7 summit: Sisters Poppy and Lavender have the info

The G7 is made up of seven countries - the UK, the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

They are part of a united group of nations who seek to co-operate with each other on important matters such as climate change, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and world debts.

It is not just leaders from these seven countries who will attend though - representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also be at the event as guests.

The meeting will take place between the 11-13 June in Cornwall.

Watch more videos

G7 summit: Sisters Poppy and Lavender have the info
Video

G7 summit: Sisters Poppy and Lavender have the info

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

Annular eclipse

Are you ready for today's solar eclipse?

comments
rashford
play
2:14

'We believe it's a strong and powerful message'

Miles of pipe sit in North Dakota ready to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline (FILE)

Controversial US-Canada oil pipeline finally scrapped

comments
Newsround Home