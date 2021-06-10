G7 summit: Sisters Poppy and Lavender have the info

The G7 is made up of seven countries - the UK, the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

They are part of a united group of nations who seek to co-operate with each other on important matters such as climate change, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and world debts.

It is not just leaders from these seven countries who will attend though - representatives from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also be at the event as guests.

The meeting will take place between the 11-13 June in Cornwall.