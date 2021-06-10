play
Watch Newsround

Have you heard of the fish doorbell?

Last updated at 08:40
fish doorbellGetty Images

You might think doorbells are just for humans but in the Dutch city of Utrecht there's one for fish too!

The Netherlands is a country with lots of canals for people, as well as fish, to travel along.

In spring the lock gates along these canals aren't opened much and this can make it difficult for fish to travel to their breeding grounds.

So the people in charge of the canals set up a digital doorbell - using an underwater camera live streaming to their website so they knew when to open the gates and let the fish through.

A canal in the NetherlandsGetty Images
The Netherlands has many canals

It's been so successful that the doorbell will return next spring too.

Anyone could watch the camera footage online and when they spot a fish at the gates they press the digital doorbell on behalf of the fish and alert the lock keeper. The keeper checks if there are enough fish there to open the gates and the fish can swim on their merry way.

The doorbell has been used thousands and thousands of times over the spring and people all over the world have been taking part and helping the fish.

Fish at the doorbellvisdeurbel
Smile! Some of the thousands of fish caught on the doorbell camera

The underwater camera showed lots of different fish swimming through including bass, roach and pike. Eels, which are very rare, appeared in front of the camera a few times too.

The people running the fish doorbell say they're also using the camera images to find out more about the types of fish passing through so that they can help improve the quality of underwater life in the city.

More like this

GREAT-WHITE-SHARK

Great white sharks use the ocean as a training ground to prepare them for adulthood

Shark

How sharks are helping to save the oceans

Lateral and dorsal luminescent pattern of Dalatias licha (kitefin shark)

Glow in the Shark! Amazing luminescent creatures discovered

Top Stories

Annular eclipse

Are you ready for today's solar eclipse?

comments
46
rashford
play
2:14

'We believe it's a strong and powerful message'

biden-and-johnson.

Why are the UK and US leaders meeting today?

comments
Newsround Home