Last updated at 16:02
image

Irish village turns into Disney set for Enchanted sequel

Take a look at the Irish village that's being turned into a Disney film set for the sequel to Enchanted.
Does this house look like it's straight out of a Disney film? Well, it actually is! If you're a Disney film fan then you'll probably know the film Enchanted. The sequel to the movie is being filmed in and around the village of Enniskerry in the east of Ireland.
House transformed into Disney housePA Media
The house has been transformed so that it can be used in the filming of the new Disney movie, Disenchanted.
House transformed into Disney housePA Media
Local shops like this one are being redecorated so that they can be used as shops in the film.
Shops transformed into a Disney set shopPA Media
The shops are open as normal as workers get them ready for filming. In the meantime people living nearby get to spend their day going about their usual business - in a real life Disney set!
Shops transformed into a Disney film setPA Media
This is the local pharmacy but it's been decorated on the outside to get it ready to be a shop in the film.
Shops transformed into a Disney film setPA Media
This type of Disney film wouldn't be complete without lots of flowers so this worker's adding them to the buildings to spruce them up!
Flowers being added to buildingsPA Media
The shops will be closed when the actual filming takes place but in the meantime the locals can imagine they're the stars of their very own movie!
Shops transformed into a Disney set shopPA Media

