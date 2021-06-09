Irish village turns into Disney set for Enchanted sequel
Take a look at the Irish village that's being turned into a Disney film set for the sequel to Enchanted.
Does this house look like it's straight out of a Disney film? Well, it actually is! If you're a Disney film fan then you'll probably know the film Enchanted. The sequel to the movie is being filmed in and around the village of Enniskerry in the east of Ireland.
The house has been transformed so that it can be used in the filming of the new Disney movie, Disenchanted.
Local shops like this one are being redecorated so that they can be used as shops in the film.
The shops are open as normal as workers get them ready for filming. In the meantime people living nearby get to spend their day going about their usual business - in a real life Disney set!
This is the local pharmacy but it's been decorated on the outside to get it ready to be a shop in the film.
This type of Disney film wouldn't be complete without lots of flowers so this worker's adding them to the buildings to spruce them up!
The shops will be closed when the actual filming takes place but in the meantime the locals can imagine they're the stars of their very own movie!