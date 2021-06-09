European Super League: Six English clubs to be fined

Getty Images The 'Big Six' English clubs have agreed to join a new Super League

The six Premier League clubs involved in the European Super League (ESL) are set to be fined over £20m between them.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal wanted to form a breakaway league, a plan that was widely criticised by football fans, former players and the UK government.

The Premier League is issuing the fine, which works out at around £3.5m for each club.

If the clubs attempt to break away again, they will face more fines or even Premier League point deductions.

It is understood the fines will help fund grassroots football and community projects.

Two days that changed English football: All six English clubs quit European Super League

What is the European Super League?

Getty Images Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's stadium before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest at their club's involvement

The six English clubs joined Spain's Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus announcing plans in April to form a breakaway league, which they hoped to create as a new midweek competition to rival Uefa's Champions League.

Fans, football authorities and government ministers in the UK, and across Europe, were angry at the plans which they said would ruin domestic football in countries such as England and European competition.

Fans and ex-players such as Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville criticised the move, saying it was motivated by 'greed' to make more money for the world's biggest clubs at the expense of smaller teams.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is the European Super League?

Nine of the ESL clubs - the six Premier League sides, plus Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in Spain - were fined a similar amount by Uefa, European football's governing body last month.

They agreed to pay 15m euros (£13.4m) between them with 5% of money earned through competing in Uefa competitions withheld during the 2023-24 season.

The other three clubs involved - Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian side Juventus - have so far refused to back away from the Super League plans and are set to face "appropriate action" under Uefa's disciplinary rules.