Sky Brown: 12-year-old skateboarder picked for GB Olympic team

Getty Images

Skateboarder Sky Brown will be Great Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian.

The 12-year-old has been picked for the GB team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

It was only a year ago that Sky suffered a serious head injury, broken wrist and hand after falling while training.

After the accident, Sky said she was even more determined to make a comeback.

Last month she put herself in line for Olympic selection after a second place finish in an extreme sports competition in the US. A few days later she posted on Instagram: "It was a year ago yesterday since my accident and now I'm feeling better than ever."

Getty Images

Sky who began her career by learning tricks from YouTube is currently the youngest competitor internationally.

She has already won World Championship bronze, and at last summer's X Games became the first female ever to land a 'frontside 540' trick.

WATCH: Meet Sky the skateboarding Tokyo Olympic hopeful (2019)

Sky has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, and is famous in the US for winning the 2018 reality TV show Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

The 12-year-old will also be joined by another young competitor, 15-year-old Bombette Martin will also represent Team GB, as skateboarding is included in the Olympics for the first time this summer.