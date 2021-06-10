Which artists and songs were the most-played in 2020?

Getty Images

Two lists setting out the most played artists and songs of 2020 has been released, revealing which singers and tunes captured the attention of the nation last year.

The yearly list, put together by music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), is based on music usage and airplay data from radio stations and TV channels.

So who came out on top? It was singer Dua Lipa who was named the most-played artist of 2020 in the UK!

The 25-year-old pop star has had lots of success with her most recent album Future Nostalgia during the coronavirus pandemic and she's now knocked singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who has been named most-played artist every year since 2017.

Most-played artist

Getty Images Dua Lipa has been named the most-played artist of 2020

"Thank you so much to everyone that listened to and loved my music during 2020," Dua said.

"I'm incredibly proud that I was the most-played artist on radio, TV and all across the UK. I so wanted Future Nostalgia to bring some happiness during such a difficult time.

"Thanks to everyone who supported it and also to PPL, who do important work in making sure artists and musicians are paid when their music is played."

Who were the most-played artists of 2020? 1. Dua Lipa 2. Ed Sheeran 3. Ariana Grande 4. Sam Smith 5. Calvin Harris 6. Little Mix 7. Coldplay 8. Justin Bieber 9. Maroon 5 10. The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran, who's taken a step back from music following the birth of duaghter Lyra, is now the second most-played artist of the year.

Singer Ariana Grande was the year's third most-played artist, followed by Sam Smith at number four and Calvin Harris.

Most-played song

Getty Images The Weeknd's hit song Blinding Lights was the most-played song of 2020

The most-played song of 2020 was Blinding Lights by Canadian pop superstar The Weeknd, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

Dua Lipa also appeared near the top of the most-played tracks list with her song Don't Start Now.

Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston was the third most played song, with Dance Monkey by Tones and I and Adore You by Harry Styles coming in fourth and fifth place.

What were the most-played tracks of 2020? 1. Blinding Lights - The Weeknd 2. Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa 3. Higher Love - Kygo and Whitney Houston 4. Dance Monkey - Tones and I 5. Adore You - Harry Styles 6. Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi 7. Physical - Dua Lipa 8. Memories - Maroon 5 9. This Is Real - Jax Jones and Ella Henderson 10. Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

"Music's power as a force for good was needed more than ever in 2020 as we faced a year like no other," said PPL's chief executive Peter Leathem.

"The artists in our 2020 charts played a significant role in helping many of us to get through these difficult times and I would like to congratulate them all."

