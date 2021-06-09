Covid-19: Army to help in parts of England and Scotland

Getty Images

The army is to start helping with Covid-19 vaccinations and testing in the north-west of England and Scotland where there has been a rise in cases.

As part of the UK government's response to coronavirus "variants of concern" spreading in parts of the UK, 400 trained vaccinators from across the armed forces are available to go to areas when needed.

After a rise in cases of the Delta variant, previously referred to as the 'Indian variant' in the north-west of England, the whole of Greater Manchester and Lancashire will get help from the military to carry out extra tests and give vaccines.

England's next easing of lockdown restrictions is planned for 21 June, but an increase in coronavirus cases means there is a debate about whether that should be delayed.

Meanwhile in Scotland, more than 60 army personnel will help the NHS in Lothian and Lanarkshire for five weeks, as part of an operation called Rescript.

NHS Lothian said the army would be able to deliver up to 3,600 vaccines per day in its area. NHS Lanarkshire said it planned to offer 1,000 extra second doses a day for a week as a result of the army's help.

The armed forces continue to show their incredible versatility and flexibility, deploying wherever and whenever they are needed in support of this national vaccination effort. Ben Wallace , UK Defence Secretary

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, said: "I am delighted to see that across all corners of the UK, military personnel are working side by side with their NHS counterparts to help get the British public vaccinated as quickly as possible."

Calls for vaccination push in Greater Manchester

Getty Images Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham wants the region to get their share of the vaccine sooner than planned

Bolton was one of the areas of England that saw a big increase in numbers of people catching the Delta variant, but extra testing and vaccinations have resulted in a drop in infection rates.

The government is now doing the same elsewhere in the region where cases are rising.

But the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, wants the government to go further and said Greater Manchester's share of vaccine supplies should be given to the area sooner.

"We are not asking for any more vaccines here than our fair share, what we are asking for is the bringing forward of Greater Manchester's supplies, so that we can run a surge vaccination programme over the next three weeks," he said.

'Glastonbury-style rush' for vaccines

Reuters Some under 30s have already got their jabs in parts of England where the Indian variant is spreading

Public health officials say they want to speed up the vaccine programme to help protect against the Delta variant which is thought to be easier to catch.

Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said: "So far the vaccine - particularly two doses of the vaccine - are successful for the variants we have."

More than 3.3 million people aged 18 or over in Scotland have so far received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, with about 40%, 2.2 million of the adult population, now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile in England, there was a surge in demand for vaccines as people aged 25 to 29 were invited to book their jabs, NHS England said.

Comparing it to the scramble for festival tickets, NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens said it was a "Glastonbury-style rush for appointments", with more than 1,600 jabs being booked every minute.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We have vaccinated over three-quarters of UK adults with a first dose and half of adults with a second dose.

"That is a huge effort across the healthcare system and beyond - and I am incredibly grateful for the amazing role our armed forces have played in this.

"We know how effective the vaccine is, thousands of lives have been saved."

Last week the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved as safe for kids aged between 12 and 15, but a decision on when or if children will receive the jab hasn't been made yet.