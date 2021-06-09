Tell us your best jokes....like grandma Betty!

Lots of us love a good giggle and one grandma from London is even using jokes to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Betty Freeman's marking the milestone by telling 100 jokes on social media.
She's also hoping to raise money for a very special cause - her local hospital in Barnet, North London, which has supported her over the years.
"The NHS has been wonderful to me, I have no complaints about them whatever department I've gone to, I've always been treated with kindness and great care and I think that's one of the reasons why I've reached this great age," she said.
So far, she's managed to raise more than double her original £500 target through donations.
So what's the reason behind grandma Betty's love of all things funny?
"I came through the Second World War and we had to keep cheerful," she said.
"If you haven't got a sense of humour, what have you got? Things in life can be good and they can be bad, but you've got to laugh, because laughter is the best medicine."
Wise words Betty!
So we want to hear your best jokes. Do you have a favourite funny which never fails to get people chuckling? If so, tell us what it is in the comments below or send us a video of you telling it!
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can upload a video for you, or if your video contains you and a brother or sister, using this link.
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
Chocolate2000
A. To get to the second hand shop... 🤣
Q. How do you make an apple puff?
A. Chase it round the garden!
Hope u liked my jokes ! 🥳
Midnight Tiger spaniel
Hope you like it!
Midnight Tiger spaniel
candycloudgalaxy123
A) To get to the bottom!
Rainbowgymnast123
Who’s there?
Cows go
Cows go who?
No cows go ‘MOO’ not who silly
strawberry
Q: What do you call a sheep with no legs?🐑
A: A cloud!☁
Q:What happens when you come across a fish and an elephant?🐠🐘
A: You get swimming trunks!
Hope you liked those jokes!😁😊😜
Masy
A: because he got stuck in a giraffe-ic jam.
Chocolate2000
Pankep
Who’s There
Y
Ywho
You seem happy Yahoo!
Sparklypineapple123
Three pigs went into a restaurant.
One pig said to the waiter “ I’ll have orange juice, the other pig will have milk and the last will have lots of water.” When the waiter came back to ask what they wanted to eat the first pig said “ we’ll have a salad and the one who had lots of water will have more water.” The waiter asked why the pig only wanted water. The first pig said “ because one of us has to go wee wee wee all the way home.”
SunshineCoast101
The only thing she does is serve what you deserve...
SunshineCoast101
Because the play he was in had a cast!