Tell us your best jokes....like grandma Betty!

Grandma Betty is marking her 100th birthday with 100 jokes!

Lots of us love a good giggle and one grandma from London is even using jokes to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Betty Freeman's marking the milestone by telling 100 jokes on social media.

She's also hoping to raise money for a very special cause - her local hospital in Barnet, North London, which has supported her over the years.

"The NHS has been wonderful to me, I have no complaints about them whatever department I've gone to, I've always been treated with kindness and great care and I think that's one of the reasons why I've reached this great age," she said.

So far, she's managed to raise more than double her original £500 target through donations.

Getty Images Do you have a top joke that never fails to make people laugh?

So what's the reason behind grandma Betty's love of all things funny?

"I came through the Second World War and we had to keep cheerful," she said.

"If you haven't got a sense of humour, what have you got? Things in life can be good and they can be bad, but you've got to laugh, because laughter is the best medicine."

Wise words Betty!

So we want to hear your best jokes. Do you have a favourite funny which never fails to get people chuckling? If so, tell us what it is in the comments below or send us a video of you telling it!

