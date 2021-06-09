play
Tell us your best jokes....like grandma Betty!

grandma-betty.
Grandma Betty is marking her 100th birthday with 100 jokes!

Lots of us love a good giggle and one grandma from London is even using jokes to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Betty Freeman's marking the milestone by telling 100 jokes on social media.

She's also hoping to raise money for a very special cause - her local hospital in Barnet, North London, which has supported her over the years.

"The NHS has been wonderful to me, I have no complaints about them whatever department I've gone to, I've always been treated with kindness and great care and I think that's one of the reasons why I've reached this great age," she said.

So far, she's managed to raise more than double her original £500 target through donations.

boy-making-granddad-laugh.Getty Images
Do you have a top joke that never fails to make people laugh?

So what's the reason behind grandma Betty's love of all things funny?

"I came through the Second World War and we had to keep cheerful," she said.

"If you haven't got a sense of humour, what have you got? Things in life can be good and they can be bad, but you've got to laugh, because laughter is the best medicine."

Wise words Betty!

So we want to hear your best jokes. Do you have a favourite funny which never fails to get people chuckling? If so, tell us what it is in the comments below or send us a video of you telling it!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Q. Why did the one handed man cross the road?
    A. To get to the second hand shop... 🤣

    Q. How do you make an apple puff?
    A. Chase it round the garden!

    Hope u liked my jokes ! 🥳

  • Two windmills are standing in a wind farm. One asks "whats your favourite music?" The other replies "I'm a big metal fan"

    Hope you like it!

  • Did you hear about the person who invented the knock-knock joke? He won the no-bell prize

  • Q) Why did the toilet paper roll down the hill?
    A) To get to the bottom!

  • Knock knock!
    Who’s there?
    Cows go
    Cows go who?
    No cows go ‘MOO’ not who silly

  • I have a few jokes!

    Q: What do you call a sheep with no legs?🐑
    A: A cloud!☁

    Q:What happens when you come across a fish and an elephant?🐠🐘
    A: You get swimming trunks!

    Hope you liked those jokes!😁😊😜

    • Midnight Tiger spaniel replied:
      I love the 2nd one!

  • Mine is, Q: why was the giraffe late for work?
    A: because he got stuck in a giraffe-ic jam.

  • The picture of Betty right at the top , looks like she juts the ate a lemon 🍋!

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      🤣😅😂

  • Knock Knock,
    Who’s There
    Y
    Ywho
    You seem happy Yahoo!

  • This is one of my favourite jokes!!!
    Three pigs went into a restaurant.
    One pig said to the waiter “ I’ll have orange juice, the other pig will have milk and the last will have lots of water.” When the waiter came back to ask what they wanted to eat the first pig said “ we’ll have a salad and the one who had lots of water will have more water.” The waiter asked why the pig only wanted water. The first pig said “ because one of us has to go wee wee wee all the way home.”

  • Heard about that waitress called Karma?

    The only thing she does is serve what you deserve...

  • Why was the actor told to break a leg???

    Because the play he was in had a cast!

