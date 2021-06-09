Joshi the gorilla: Silverback moves from UK for new life in Africa

The Aspinall Foundation Joshi the gorilla

A 13-year-old 30-stone western lowland silverback gorilla has moved from an animal park in the UK, to the forests of the Congo in a bid to save his species from extinction.

The gorilla, called Joshi, was born and raised at Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent, but has now moved to live in the Lesio-Louna Nature ​Reserve.

He was transferred as part of the park's initiative with The Aspinall Foundation - an animal conservation charity - to return rare and endangered animals back to their natural habitats.

Gorillas are critically endangered and their numbers have dropped by an estimated 60% in the past 25 years.

The Aspinall Foundation Joshi in his transport crate ready for the journey to Congo

Joshi was born at Howletts 13 years ago and has charmed thousands of visitors with his calm, laid-back and sweet nature.

Before being waved off, Joshi underwent extensive veterinary checks and went on to leave the UK from Stansted in a specially-designed transport crate.

He stopped off at Luxembourg and then continued on to Brazzaville in Congo on a journey covering more than 5,500 miles.

His trusted keeper accompanied him, and Joshi feasted on root vegetables and juicy fruits to keep him healthy and happy. He arrived at his new home on 28 May.

The Aspinall Foundation Joshi will be released into the wild once he is used to his new environment

After a few months settling in, Joshi will be living wild and free in forests under the protection of the Aspinall team.

Damian Aspinall, chairman of the foundation, said: "The Aspinall Foundation fundamentally believes that, wherever possible, animals belong in the wild.

"This project is the latest exciting chapter in a story going back more than 30 years.

"We are incredibly proud that, despite a global pandemic, we have successfully translocated Joshi to begin the first stage of his rewilding journey. Based on our previous successful rewilding projects, we expect Joshi to quickly adapt to his new life and we will keep our supporters updated every step of the way."

Gorilla Facts: Western lowland gorillas are found in central and west Africa

They are the smallest of the four gorilla subspecies, and typically have brown-grey coats and auburn chests

They are also easily identified by their wider skulls and more pronounced brow ridges

They have an extensive array of vocalisations, which include at least 22 barks, and screams, each with its own meaning.

"We have already returned 70 western lowland gorillas, eight black rhino, two cheetahs, 159 langurs and gibbons, 12 European bison, 20 mandrill and 11 Przewalski horses to protected areas of their ancestral homelands," he added.

Western lowland gorillas are ranked as critically endangered on the international red list of threatened species. Numbers in the species' traditional African range are thought to have fallen by up to 60% in the past 25 years.

Many of the apes at the Lesio-Louna Reserve also began their lives at Howletts, and its nearby sister park, Port Lympne.