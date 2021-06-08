To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mo Farah: Olympic star still hopes to make Tokyo Games

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of representing Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics are in serious doubt - after he fell well short of the qualifying mark in a race at the weekend.

Mo, who won gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, had hoped to compete at the Tokyo Olympics which is due to take place in July.

But, racing in the European 10,000m Cup - an event that also doubles as the Olympic trial - the 38-year-old could only finish eighth.

His time of 27 minutes 50.54 seconds was more than 22 seconds short of the required time.

However, speaking to Newsround he said qualifying is still "possible".

Getty Images Farah was racing in a track 10,000m for the first time since the World Championships in 2017

The Olympic star, who would need to run a time under 27mins 28secs to make it to Tokyo, said: "Yeah it's possible... for me what drives me is I know what I can do."

After the qualifying race, Farah revealed he was carrying an injury to his left ankle: "The first issue is to get my foot sorted and then once that's sorted then the next step is to hopefully get the qualifying."

Farah also won gold at the 5000m event in the previous two Olympic Games, but talking about whether he would try to compete in that event again, he said: "No, I'm not even thinking about it.

I'm only thinking about one race and the main thing I'm thinking about to be honest is to get my foot sorted and once I get that sorted then hopefully you know, yeah, get racing."

Getty Images Mo Farah celebrates winning gold in the men's 5,000m final at the 2012 Olympics

Despite being disappointed by his failure to qualify at the weekend, Mo told us: "As an athlete... you have a bad race, good race it doesn't make you a bad athlete, it's just important that you address it and stay focused."

Farah is one of Great Britain's most successful Olympic athlete's and has spoken about plans to retire after a final comeback in Tokyo.

He now has until 27 June to run a time fast enough to secure qualification to Tokyo.

