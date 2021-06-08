Mo Farah: Olympic star still hopes to make Tokyo Games

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's hopes of representing Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics are in serious doubt - after he fell well short of the qualifying mark in a race at the weekend.

Mo, who won gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, had hoped to compete at the Tokyo Olympics which is due to take place in July.

But, racing in the European 10,000m Cup - an event that also doubles as the Olympic trial - the 38-year-old could only finish eighth.

His time of 27 minutes 50.54 seconds was more than 22 seconds short of the required time.

However, speaking exclusively to Newsround he said qualifying is still "possible".